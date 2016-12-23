Dashcam video footage of the Berlin terror attack has been released that shows the moment before the deadly truck attack at the Christmas market on Monday night in the German capital.

The attack at the Christmas market in Berlin killed at least 12 people and injured 48 others, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. A truck driver reportedly rammed the crowd gathered at Berlin's main market square, the police later found the driver dead inside the car.

The driver is not said to be involved in the attack, reports state that the vehicle was hijacked by terrorists. The Islamic State (ISIS) later claimed responsibility for the incident.

A manhunt is currently on for a suspect of Tunisian descent named Anis Amri. Amri was under covert surveillance by the German police for months before it was called off in September.

The footage taken unwittingly by the driver few moments before the incident shows a dark truck racing towards the market as the car approaches a set of lights. A few moments later, people can be seen racing from the market in the video footage.

Watch the video here:

The video of the incident was take by a driver who was driving near the market, after realising what was captured in the video, it was handed to the German newspaper Bild.

"Just a few seconds after the truck had driven to the Christmas market, the first people were already screaming at me. I immediately turned around when I saw the truck [standing] there. I realized that something terrible [had] happened," the driver told Bild.

Police are still looking for the suspect. There was an investigation against Amri earlier this year on suspicion of "preparing a serious crime endangering national safety". He was due to be deported earlier this year, according to Ralf Jäger, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state.