Because This Is My First Life, the tvN romantic comedy drama, will be back with a new episode this Monday, November 6, at 9:30 pm KST.

Episode 9 will focus on the blossoming romance between screenwriter Yoon Ji Ho and her husband Nam Se Hee.

The screenwriter seems to have lot of trust in her husband now. The preview shows her calling him without any reason. He asks her: "Why did you call me if you are at home?" She replies: "Because you are someone I can trust. That's why I did it."

The promo then shows Nam Se Hee asking his wife if the stalker Bok Nam knows about their secret contract.

He also asks her to change his name in her contact list from landlord to hubby. "Call me your hubby in front of others," he is seen saying in the footage.

The preview for episode 9 of Because This Is My First Life also shows Yoon Ji Ho sharing her happiness with Woo Soo Ji.

After hearing everything, Woo Soo Ji curiously asks her friend: "You did not tell me this, but I guess he is pretty devoted, right?"

Meanwhile, cast member Kim Min Suk dished about his character, Sim Won Seok, in the tvN romantic comedy drama.

"It was fun as I was able to portray the very clear distinction between things men and women want. I think [my role] will help me understand women more in the future," he said.

The Defendant actor also asked the viewers for all their love and support. "I think the reason why they were able to stay together for so long was his trust in her. In the future, I also want to be able to gain the viewers' trust and empathy by using the happiness and sadness I feel when I'm in love, to better portray my emotions," Soompi quoted him as saying.

