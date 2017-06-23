A member of FC Barcelonas youth academy, more commonly known as La Masia, may be responsible for one of the best goals of the year. Gerard Hernandez, a member of La Masias Alevin A under-12 squad, scored a stunning strike from a restart in the La Liga Promises competition in Villareal against the host club on 18 June.
Watch Barcelona youngster score an outrageous wonder goal
- June 23, 2017 15:22 IST
