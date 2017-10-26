The CW supernatural drama series, Arrow, will feature some unexpected challenges for Oliver Queen when the show returns with episode 3 of season 6 this Thursday, October 26, at 9 PM EST.

The upcoming episode is titled Next of Kin and its official synopsis states that Stephen Amell's character will struggle to connect with William. He will eventually reach out to a surprising source for help.

Meanwhile, DC character Onyx will visit Star City with a team of rogue black ops and he will break into Kord Industries to steal something lethal. Mr. Queen will have to come up with an effective plan to stop them.

Cast member Stephen Amell has already teased about the return of Oliver Queen as Green Arrow. "Our show's the show, but that doesn't mean that we can't surprise people. If he suits back up again, it doesn't mean that all of a sudden it goes back to the status quo," the actor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The third episode of Arrow season 6 will feature the guest appearance of Chastity Dotson, Jack Moore and Charlotte Ross. While Dotson will be portraying DC character Onyx, Moore will be playing the role of William and Ross will be featuring Felicity Smoak's mother Donna.

