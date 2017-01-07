Arnold Schwarzenegger has replied to president-elect Donald Trump's tweet about the low ratings of his show in the classiest way. On Friday, Trump and Schwarzenegger got into a bit of Twitter war, after The New Celebrity Apprentice show opened to low ratings.

Trump, the former host of The New Celebrity Apprentice, slammed Schwarzenegger for disappointing ratings for the show's premiere episode, which was aired on January 2 on NBC. On Twitter, Trump compared the ratings of the current season to the season he hosted.

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for," Trump tweeted, adding, "being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary."

Schwarzenegger quickly responded to his tweet and also posted an inspirational video for the president-elect. "There's nothing more important than the people's work, @realDonaldTrump. I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings," he tweeted and later uploaded an inspirational video quoting Abraham Lincoln's first inaugural address.

In the video, the actor says "you will hear me read Lincoln's speeches in my Austrian accent."

"We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature," he quoted Lincoln's first inaugural address.