Anti-abortion protesters were caught on camera harassing a patient as she enters Choices Womens Medical Center. The protesters are now facing a federal lawsuit filed by NY Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman. The protesters allegedly harassed, threatened and menaced patients, families, escorts and staff at the clinic for the past 5 years.
Watch anti-abortion protesters harass patients arriving at a New York clinic
- June 21, 2017 11:53 IST
