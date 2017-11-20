20th Century Boy And Girl, the MBC romantic comedy drama, will be back with episodes 25 and 26 this Monday, November 20, at 10 pm KST.

The upcoming episodes will probably focus on the blossoming romance between lawyer Jang Young Sim and her senior Kang Kyung Suk.

New behind-the-scenes stills of the Korean mini-series show Kang Kyung Suk hanging out with Jang Young Sim and her friends.

In the photos, flight attendant Han A Reum can be seen curiously asking several questions to the senior lawyer. But actress Sa Jin Jin does not seem to be comfortable with his presence.

The images also show gynaecologist Jung Woo Sung joining the team and introducing himself as the lover of Han A Reum.

A representative from Huayi Brothers, the production company of 20th Century Boy And Girl, revealed that Jung Woo Sung and Kang Kyung Suk will officially join Bongos.

"Today, on 20th Century Boy and Girl, there are many people who have been invited to Seoul Chicken Circle Secret Room, including Jung Woo-sung and Kang Kyung-suk. Please look forward to the episodes 25 and 26," the source said.

Meanwhile, the preview hints at troubled moments for Sa Jin Jin. It shows the actress trying to hold back her tears while talking to her lover Gong Ji Won, who is an investment banker.

Click here to watch 20th Century Boy And Girl episodes 25 and 26 live online tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC.

The latest episodes of the Korean mini-series will also be available online on various streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.