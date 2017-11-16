The recent sighting of a strange fleeting light in the skies in western Germany and France has left everyone astounded.

A strange bright streak of light was noticed by the residents who took to Twitter to report the baffling phenomenon.

Around 1,450 people reported the incident to the International Meteor Organization (IMO).

The German provinces of Bayern and Baden-Württemberg and the French region of Grand Est. had the most stunning view of the phenomenon.

Numerous spectators took to social media and posted the images of the astonishing sight of the mysterious light using "#Sternschnuppe" which is a German word meaning -- shooting star.

Dr Jürgen Rendtel of the Leibniz-Institute for Astrophysics in Potsdam, who is a former IMO president, examined the unidentified object and linked it with the upcoming Taurid Meteor Shower, which takes place once in every three years.

The shower brings along the remains of two comets -- Concke and 2004 TG10 – into Earth's atmosphere which ends up burning luminously leaving behind streaks.

"We can only say that it was not an aircraft", stated a spokesman for German air traffic control, as quoted by the website stuttgarter-zeitung.de.

Bordeaux in France and the US state of Arizona are other places where fireballs were seen, but their chances of being linked to the Taurid Meteor Shower have been dismissed as the trajectory of these fireballs was too steep.

Check out the video of this incident taking place in Arizona here:

Source: rt.com