When Bollywood actress Sunny Leone arrived in Kochi for the inauguration of a mobile retail store, thousands of people rushed to the busiest area of the metro city. Soon it made headlines, thanks to the heavy traffic chaos created by people to catch a sight of the actress.

But do you know how much Sunny was paid for her half day visit to the city? Reports suggest that an approximate amount of Rs 14 lakh was paid to the actress along with two business class tickets from Mumbai to inaugurate the 33rd showroom of Fone 4 in Kochi.

Crazy crowd

The crowd was way more than what we had witnessed when Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan or football legend Maradona visited the South Indian state a few years ago. The crowd's chants "We love Sunny... We love Sunny" made the actress blush and she was seen coyly hiding her face with her hands in a few photos.

Sunny, who was overwhelmed with the love of Keralites, took to social media to share her excitement about her quick Kochi visit. The Baby Doll of Bollywood posted a series of tweets and shared interesting videos and photos from the event on her Twitter handle, which is followed by over 2.4 million netizens.

"So out of all the photos, this one takes the cake!! Lol so many captions I want to write but don't know where to begin. So darn cute! [sic]," she wrote while sharing a photo in which a fan tore a flex board to get a glimpse of the actress.

So out of all the photos, this one takes the cake!! Lol so many captions I want to write but don't know where to begin. So darn cute! pic.twitter.com/oF5cmrBSc3 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4 pic.twitter.com/lLHTo8GyrC — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

No words...Can't thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4 pic.twitter.com/UTAnjlYvc5 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Drone shots from yesterday :) lol pic.twitter.com/HJpVnqthZ7 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 18, 2017

This is a unbelievable video. Geez. How did I manage getting out of the car lol. https://t.co/5YmQMQVttt — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Hi! Photography by the most amazing @tomas_moucka truely knows how to capture a moment in time. #kochi #fone4 pic.twitter.com/qtqOjqdK10 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Oh boy! The things we do for family! https://t.co/81aUbZ3PR8 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Thank you. That was so sweet of you to say! https://t.co/QwWOdfkXJB — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

It def was something I have never seen. Was so overwhelmed! https://t.co/c6dZ2rdMpk — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Sunny's short visit, however, has landed the retail shop owner and 100 others in trouble as the police have booked them under section 283 (obstruction in public way) of the Indian Penal Code. The actress' visit delayed many commuters as her fans assembled creating traffic chaos at MG Road in Kochi.

How to reach the celebs?

Unlike the past, inviting celebrities to be part of events is not a big deal these days. There is no need to know them personally as the dealings are done through celebrity event management companies.

It is learnt that there are many actors who demand crores of rupees for events. According to reports, among the young actors in Malayalam, Dulquer Salmaan has great demand though he has only inaugurated a few shops. He is the brand ambassador of Otto shirts and Club FM UAE, among others. However, despite being part of the industry for the past seven years, actor Nivin Pauly has not endorsed any product yet.