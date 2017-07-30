With less than a month left for Galaxy Note 8 launch, Samsung has opened the doors to the online pre-registration for the die-hard fans.

In the official website, the company is urging interested consumers to apply for the upcoming new phone. Once registered, the fans will get the latest news on the product specification, price and availability details. People just have to give the name (first and the last), mobile number, email ID, the handset you are currently using, Instagram ID and the carrier network details.

As of now, the pre-registration website is live only in Australia. But, it is expected to be expanded to America, Europe and Asia, as we near the official launch date. The company is hosting the Unpacked 2017 episode 2 on August 23 in the New York City.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: All you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 series will look almost like the Galaxy S8 series, but with little alteration at the bottom to accommodate a stylus.

Rumours are rife that, Galaxy Note 8 might not have physical buttons on the frame and instead come with smooth chassis and advanced touch-sensitive frame technology similar to HTC U11 series, which will be capable of performing functions of physical keys and also be fool-proof enough to stop it from getting false triggered.

As far as the screen is concerned, it will have a slightly bigger (than S8+) 6.3-inch edge-to-edge super AMOLED display, but with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, Galaxy Note 8 will keep the fingerprint sensor near the camera like we see in the Galaxy S8, but the former will have dual-camera (vertically aligned).

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come with Android v7.1.1 Nougat OS with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage options and depending on the region of sale, it will have a different set of CPUs. The Samsung flagship phablet series headed to the US, China, Japan and some select markets will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 8 going to the rest of the markets, including Europe and India, will be powered by Samsung's in-house built Exynos 9 series (8895) octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC).

The device is said to come with Samsung's own ISOCELL series dual-cameras- a 13MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and a wide-angle 8MP snapper on the front.

Most importantly, Samsung, in the light of Galaxy Note7 disaster, has taken several safety measures to ensure the battery is fail-safe.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also said to boast dedicated Bixby button, DeX support and come in black, blue, and gold colour options.