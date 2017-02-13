The Season 7 midseason premiere of AMC's zombie apocalypse drama The Walking Dead saw Rick and gang setting in motion their decision to take down Negan, the charismatic villain of the Saviors.

Also read: Goblin will not return for Season 2, confirms Gong Yoo

Rick knows he will need more support to take down Negan, and saw him reaching out to Gregory as well as Ezekiel. The duo declined to be a part of Rick's rebellion, but it will only be a matter of time before they agree to join forces to take down Negan.

Season 7 episode 10 is expected to pick up immediately following the events of the midseason premiere that saw Rick being surrounded by a group of people who are heavily armed. Rick smiles when he sees them, and it looks like they will aid Rick in his fight again Negan.

"That smile has a lot to do with the next episode. Rick is caught in this awful situation and you'd think somebody wouldn't be too happy about it — but all these people aren't just a threat; they're an answer," showrunner Scott Gimple told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's an interesting story and we don't leave the audience on pins and needles about it and we go right into what that smile means in the next episode. There's tough stuff in the next episode but there's straight up fun and attempts are made at humor from the situation that these characters get in. A whole new world is discovered. It's a cool turn of the story."

The synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 7 episode 10 New Best Friends reads: "While searching for a missing Alexandrian, Rick and his group encounter a mysterious collective, its inhabitants unlike any they have come across."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.