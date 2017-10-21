Actor Mohanlal's most anticipated Malayalam movie Villain is all set to hit the theatres the coming week.

Expectations are sky high from B Unnikrishnan's directorial venture, thanks to the interesting promo videos and the ensemble cast of the emotional thriller.

Read more: Villain bags U certificate

With Villain releasing on October 27, fans of the superstar have been eagerly awaiting to watch the mega-budget entertainer on first day itself.

The makers have announced that the movie will have a good number of fan shows on the opening day in Kerala, and their screening is expected to begin by 8 am on Friday.

Rumour has it that there will be almost 140 special shows for the film, and the advance ticket booking of the Mohanlal-starrer will start on Sunday, October 22.

Check: Mohanlal's Villain to speak Hindi; Its dubbing rights fetches THIS record amount!

"All the theatres in Kerala open reservations for Villain from 22nd Sunday. The opening show can begin @ 8 am, not earlier than that. Will talk to you all in an FB live on Monday. Cheers! [sic]," B Unnikrishnan posted on his Facebook page.

More about Villain movie

Villain marks the acting debut of Tamil stars Vishal and Hansika Motwani, and Telugu actors Srikant and Raashi Khanna in Mollywood. Manju Warrier stars opposite Mohanlal in the thriller, in which he plays Mathew Manjooran IPS.

Villain, bankrolled by Tamil producer Rockline Venkatesh, is said to be the first Indian movie completely shot and released in 8K resolution.

Watch Mohanlal-Vishal's Villain movie trailer

Meanwhile, the movie has been setting pre-release records. After major audio company Junglee purchasing the audio rights of the multi-starrer for Rs 50 lakh, the film's satellite rights have been bagged by Surya TV for approximately Rs 7 crore.

A source close to the movie had earlier confirmed to International Business Times, India that the makers had earned a whopping Rs 3 crore for its Hindi dubbing rights — the highest figure so far for a Malayalam movie.

Here's a rough list of fan shows in Kerala:

Watch the trailer of Villain movie here: