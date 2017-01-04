German carmaker Volkswagen has recorded 69 percent increase in sales in India in December with 4,348 units as opposed to the 2,577 units sold in the same month last year. The company also clocked highest production at its Pune facility in 2016.

"2016 has been a great year for Volkswagen in India, with the launch of the Made-in-India, Made-for-India Ameo that attracted a new set of buyers and also won accolades for being the best Sub-Compact Sedan in the category. The year also witnessed the launch of the most awaited GTI and new variants of the Polo and Vento. We look forward to 2017, as we gear up to introduce our global models in India and continue to strengthen our robust sales and service network across the country," said Michael Mayer, Director Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Volkswagen, which added make-in-India, made-for-India compact sedan Ameo, the powerful GTI to its India portfolio in 2016 produced 36,700 units of Polo, 15,400 units of Ameo, 83,300 units of Vento sedans and 9,600 units of the Rapid at its Pune plant. Volkswagen currently offers the Polo, Vento, Jetta, Beetle, Ameo and GTI in India.

The company manufactured 1,451,45 units at its Pune facility in 2016, which is the highest since 2009. The domestic production for the year 2016 was recorded at over 60,500 units from Pune Plant, which is 12 percent above the previous year. The Volkswagen facility in Pune, which has achieved a localisation level of approximately 82 percent (without engines and transmissions) has attracted an investment of over 825 million Euros (₹ 5720 crore).

"This is the fourth year in a row that the Volkswagen Pune Plant has recorded a growth in its production volume. Despite a challenging year, there was a surge in demand for our cars this year," said Andreas Lauermann, President and Managing Director, Volkswagen India Private Limited.