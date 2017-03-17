Volcanic explosion on Mount Etna injures 10

  • March 17, 2017 15:37 IST
    By Reuters
Volcanic explosion on Mount Etna injures 10 Close
Ten people were injured in an eruption on Mount Etna on Thursday (March 16) when lava flowing into snow caused a violent explosion that sent stones and rocks flying into the air, emergency services said.
loading image
IBT TV
Seattle attorney reacts to Hawaii blocking Trump's new travel ban: 'That is fantastic news'
Most popular