The number of contestants on The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) is down to 32 from 48 after the Battle round stage that concluded on Tuesday (March 28), which means the competition will get harder and elimination of your favourite artiste could leave you disappointed.

Coaches — Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton — will go to the knockouts with eight contestants each. Their teams will remain intact until live voting begins in the playoffs.

Here is complete list of contestants who progressed to Knockout round:

Team Adam

Josh West: He beat Nala Price in the Battles. They performed the song, "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" together.

Malik Davage: He performed "Love Me Now" by John Legend with Kawan DeBose in the Battles. Adam picked him as the winner.

Johnny Hayes: He performed "Hard to Handle" by Otis Redding with Julien Martinez in the Battles and beat him.

Autumn Turner: She lost to Vanessa Ferguson with whom she performed "Killing Me Softly" by Roberta Flack with, but Adam stole her.

Hanna Eyre: She beat Sheena Brook with her rendition of "Try" by Pink.

Jesse Larson: He defeated Taylor Alexander in the Battles. They took on the song, "Shameless" by Billy Joel.

Davina Leone: She lost to Brandon Royal in the Battles performance of the song, "In the Night" by the Weeknd but Adam stole her.

Mark Isaiah: He performed "Pillowtalk" by Zayn Malik with Gaby Borromeo in the Battles and won the contest.

Team Alicia

Vanessa Ferguson: She sang "Killing Me Softly" by Roberta Flack with Autumn Turner in the Battles. Alicia chose her.

Jack Cassidy: He defeated Hunter Plake after their performance of "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn.

Lilli Passero: She won the Battle against Lauryn Judd. They performed the song, "Every Little Bit Hurts" by Brenda Holloway.

Anatalia Villaranda: She performed Janelle Monae's "Tightrope" with Missy Robinson in the Battles. Alicia picked her.

Quizz Swanigan: The teenager beat Felicia Temple with a beautiful rendition of "Titanium" by David Guetta (ft. Sia).

Ashley Levin: She was defeated by Casi Joy in the Battles but Alicia saved her by pressing her steal button.

Chris Blue: He beat RJ Collins in the Battles. They performed the song, "Adorn" by Miguel.

Dawson Coyle: Blake chose Aliyah Moulden in the Battles but Alicia stole her.

Team Gwen

Stephanie Rice: She beat Caroline Sky in the Battles. They performed "The First Cut is the Deepest" by Cat Stevens.

Hunter Plake: He lost to Jack Cassidy in the Battles but Gwen stole him.

Troy Ramey: He beat Jozy Bernadette with his performance in "Angel Eyes" by the Jeff Healey Band.

Brandon Royal: He defeated Davina Leone in the Battles. They sang the song "In the Night" by the Weeknd.

Johnny Gates: He performed Celine Dion's "I Drove All Night" with Sammie Zonana in the Battles and won the contest.

Brennley Brown: She was defeated by Lauren Duski in the Battles but Gwen stole her.

JChosen: He performed Stevie Wonder's "I Was Made to Love You" with Kenny P in the Battles. Gwen chose him.

Aaliyah Rose: She beat Savannah Leighton in the Battles. They performed "Treat You Better" by Shawn Mendes together.

Team Blake

TSoul: He beat Josh Hoyer with his performance of "In the Midnight Hour" by Wilson Pickett in the Battles.

Caroline Sky: She was defeated by Stephanie Rice after their rendition of "The First Cut is the Deepest" by Cat Stevens but she got stolen by Blake.

Enid Ortiz: She beat Valerie Ponzio with her performance of "Love Triangle" by RaeLynn.

Lauren Duski: She performed "Better Man" by Little Big Town with Brennley Brown in the battles. Blake chose her.

Felicia Temple: Quizz Swanigan beat her in the Battles but Blake stole her.

Casi Joy: She defeated Ashley Levin after their duet of "How Blue" by Reba McEntire.

Andrea Thomas: She performed Mark Wills' "What Hurts the Most" with Micah Tryba. She won the Battle.

Aliyah Moulden: She beat Dawson Coyle in the Battles. They performed "Walking on Sunshine by Katrina & the Waves.