The Blind Auditions of The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 is coming heading to the final week. A total of 32 contestants have been selected so far from five episodes, and more will be added in the upcoming two episodes to be aired on Monday and Tuesday.

Spoilers:

The Voice USA 2017 Blind Auditions 6 will be telecast on Monday night. It will be a two-hour episode, which means about 11 participants could perform with the hope of impressive the coaches – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys.

The episode will be aired on Monday at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 06:30 am IST (Tuesday) on NBC.

Last week's episode (Blind Auditions 5) saw five more contestants joining the competition. Johnny Gates, 31, from Providence, Rhode Island, impressed Gwen, Alicia and Blake with his performance of "Maggie May" by Rod Stewart. He joined Team Gwen. Adam picked Malik Davage, 23, who sang "Sure Thing" by Miguel. Lauryn Judd, 16, got Gwen, Alicia and Blake turn their chairs with his rendition of "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper. She picked Alicia as her coach.

The next to perform was Caroline Sky, 16. She performed "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" by The Shirelles and got Gwen and Blake turned their chairs turned. She joined Team Gwen. The last to perform was Josh Hoyer, 40, who performed "Oh Girl" by The Chi-Lites. He joined Team Blake.

Here is list selected contestants so far:

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Quizz Swanigan, Jack Cassidy, Missy Robinson, Lauryn Judd

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Aaliyah Rose, Troy Ramey, Johnny Gates, Caroline Sky

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan Debose, Taylor Alexander, Gabi Borromeo, John West, Malik Davage

Team Blake: Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Ashley Levin, Casi Joy, Micah Tryba, Josh Hoyer