The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 kicked off on a good note last week. Three episodes of the Blind Audition have already been aired so far, and the fourth episode will be telecast tonight.

The NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning singing competition kicked off on February 27 followed by two episodes (one-hour) on February 28 and March 2.

It appears like The Voice USA 2017 Blind Audition 4 will be interesting – that's what leaked video has suggested. In the video uploaded on The Voice YouTube channel, Kawan Debose, 30, from Miami, Florida is seen performing Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On." His performance impressed coaches Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Blake Sheldon. Gwen said he was a "gifted" person. Other coaches too tried to woo him but he can choose only one. It is to be seen who he will choose as his coach.

The Voice USA 2017 Blind Auditions episode 4 will be telecast on Monday at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 06:30 am IST (Tuesday) on NBC. The two-hour episode can be live-streamed on NBC's official website but it requires subscription and is restricted to certain areas.

Here is list of contestants chosen from Blind Auditions so far:

Team Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Lilli Passero, Autumn Turner, Quizz Swanigan

Team Gwen: Stephanie Rice, J Chosen, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal

Team Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez

Team Blake: Brennley Brown, Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden, Ashley Levin, Casi Joy