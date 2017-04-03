Performance of the remaining 32 contestants on The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) can either improve drastically with experience or buckle under big-stage pressure. The Knockouts will be nerve-wrecking as the contestants will take on one of their team members (one song each) with only one of them moving to the Playoffs and the coaches having only one steal each, unlike two in the Battles.

What do you expect from the Knockouts 1? Well, either five or six pairs are expected to take the stage tonight. The contestants will be paired against their team-mates, but unlike in the Battles where they sang duet, they will be singing one song each in the Knockouts, which means song choices will be diverse.

Also read: The Voice Season 12 Knockouts 1 spoilers



Interestingly, the performance of Ashley Levin and Lilli Passero of Team Alicia in the Knockouts episode 1 has been leaked, and it sounds impressive.

In the leaked sneak peek video, Ashley Levin is seen performing Reba McEntire's "Fancy." Gwen Stefani described her performance as "so seasoned and beautiful" and said she would pick her for the Knockouts. It may be noted that Ashley was in Team Blake before she lost to Casi Joy in the Battles and eventually stolen by Alicia.

On the other hand, Lilli Passero took on Amy Winehouse "Tears Dry On Their Own." She kept her cool and delivered another beautiful performance after she defeated Lauryn Judd in the Battles with her performance of the song, "Every Little Bit Hurts" by Brenda Holloway. Adam Levine described her as "potentially the winner of the Voice" and Blake Shelton too said he would pick her.

However, the final decision is with coach Alicia Keys. We will come to know her decision and more performances on tonight's episode.

Here is list of contestants who will perform in the Knockouts:

Team Adam

Josh West, Malik Davage, Johnny Hayes, Autumn Turner, Hanna Eyre, Jesse Larson, Davina Leone, Mark Isaiah

Team Alicia

Vanessa Ferguson, Jack Cassidy, Lilli Passero, Anatalia Villaranda, Quizz Swanigan, Ashley Levin, Chris Blue, Dawson Coyle

Team Gwen

Stephanie Rice, Hunter Plake, Troy Ramey, Brandon Royal, Johnny Gates, Brennley Brown, JChosen, Aaliyah Rose

Team Blake

TSoul, Caroline Sky, Enid Ortiz, Lauren Duski, Felicia Temple, Casi Joy, Andrea Thomas, Aliyah Moulden