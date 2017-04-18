The Voice USA 2017 (Season 12) is in the Live Playoffs which means disappointments are bound to be there. However, many may find the Live Playoffs 1 results too much to take, as some of the most-talented singers, including Casi Joy, Anatalia Villaranda and Felicia Temple were shown the doors.

Well, six contestants each from Team Blake and Team Alicia (12 artistes in all) performed live on Monday. Stephanie Rice (Alicia's choice), Vanessa Ferguson (Public's vote), Chris Blue (Public's vote), Aliyah Moulden (Public's vote), Lauren Duski (Public's vote), and TSoul (Blake's choice) advanced to the next round, while Jack Cassidy, Casi Joy, Anatalia Villaranda, Ashley Levin, Felicia Temple and Aaliyah Rose were eliminated.

Team Alicia live playoffs performance recap

Chris Blue performed Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" on the live playoffs. It was one of the best performances of the night and he showcased his versatility well. She got through to the next round through public votes.

Anatalia Villaranda of Team Alicia took on the song "Stand by Me" by Ben E. King on the live playoffs. What came to my mind even before she could complete the first line of the song was, "Is it a right song choice for her?." Well I thought and still think that it wasn't a good song choice for the powerhouse but still good enough to advance to the next round. But she was shown the doors after the performance.

Jack Cassidy sang Elton John's "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" on the live playoffs. He was eliminated after the Knockouts last week but was brought back by his coach Alicia Keys. However, he failed to prove his worth on Monday, so he was sent home.

Vanessa Ferguson took on "Lean On" by Major Lazer and DJ Snake featuring MØ. She performed with so much emotion, passion and energy. It was a wonderful rendition. No wonder she progressed to the next round through public vote.

Ashley Levin sang "I Can't Stand the Rain" by Ann Peebles on the live playoffs. It was a decent performance but seemed like it wasn't enough to move to the next round. She was eventually eliminated.

Stephanie Rice rendered the song, "Every Breath You Take" by The Police. It was an emotional performance with lots of twists. Of course there were flaws in patches but a good rendition overall. Alicia decided to take her to the next round.

Team Blake live playoffs performance recap

Casi Joy took on Chris Stapleton's "Parachute" on the live playoffs. The girl, who stole the hearts of the audience as well as the judges in the Blind Auditions with her yodelling, lost the grip for once and it cost her big. She did a little bit of yodelling but it didn't come out strong. She was eventually shown the doors, and it will come as a big disappointment for many.

Felicia Temple sang "Defying Gravity" from the Broadway show "Wicked". It was a second life for her as she was eliminated in the Knockouts last week but was brought back by her coach. She did well though it was a hard song to sing. I somehow felt it was not a good song choice for a comeback artiste who needed to prove herself. She was eliminated again from the show.

Aaliyah Rose performed the song, "Brass in Pocket" by The Pretenders on the live playoffs. It was a decent rendition but not good enough for the next round. She was eliminated after her performance in the Knockouts.

TSoul sang the song, "Knock on Wood" by Eddie Floyd and wooed everyone. It was one of the best performances of the night. Interestingly, it was not the public but his coach Blake who decided to take him to the next round of the competition.

Aliyah Moulden took on Duffy's "Mercy." It took me back to The X Factor USA in 2011 when Rachel Crow stole the hearts of the judges and audience with her rendition of the song in the auditions. However, Aliyah took you to a different level just a few words into the song. She killed it at every level and public voted her to the next round.

Lauren Duski sang the song, "Someone Else's Star" by Bryan White and it was a beautiful rendition. She nailed the sing with right dose of emotion. She was voted to the next round by the public.