The Voice USA 2017 Season 12 is entering one of the most exciting stages of the competition – the Live Playoffs. It is the first time in this season that the NBC's three-time Emmy Award-winning reality television show will go live.

All the episodes of The Voice Season 12 aired so far, that is from Blind Auditions to the Knockouts were pre-recorded ones. However, contestants will now perform live on television and the public will decide their fate through their votes, which means the coaches -- Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton -- will face the risk of ending up without any artiste in the competition.

Interestingly, four contestants -- one each from four teams -- who lost the Knockouts have been recalled to the show for the Live Playoffs, taking the total number of finalists to 24. Johnny Hayes of Team Adam, Johnny Gates of Team Gwen, Jack Cassidy of Team Alicia and Felicia Temple of Team Black have joined the show again after being eliminated.

12 artistes will perform in Live Playoffs 1 on Monday night, out of which only six will progress to the next round, and the remaining contestants will hit the stage on Tuesday. A total of 12 singers will move to next week's episode.

The Voice Season 12 Live Playoffs will be telecast on Monday at 8 pm EST / 10 ET/PT / 06:30 am IST (Tuesday) on NBC. It can be live-streamed on NBC's official website (restricted to certain areas) but it requires subscription.

Here is complete list of contestants:

Adam Levine: Hanna Eyre, Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero, Josh West

Gwen Stefani: Brennley Brown, Johnny Gates, JChosen, Hunter Plake, Troy Ramey, Quizz Swanigan

Alicia Keys: Chris Blue, Jack Cassidy, Vanessa Ferguson, Ashley Levin, Stephanie Rice, Anatalia Villaranda

Blake Shelton: Lauren Duski, Casi Joy, Aliyah Moulden, Aaliyah Rose, Felicia Temple, TSoul