Vodafone India is now rumoured to be coming out with a 'more data' offer for prepaid subscribers, offering extra data on the current data pack for every recharge. This apparent initiative is rumoured to be applicable to both 3G as well as 4G data recharges.

According to reports, Vodafone's Rs 265 recharge that comes with 1GB 3G data is now said to be offering an upgraded 1.5GB of data with a validity period of 28 days. Another reported offer is the Rs 859 recharge that is now said to be offering as much as 7.5GB of data in comparison to the earlier offering of 7GB.

At this juncture, another aspect to keep in mind is the fact that this reported offer would be made live only in certain telecom circles. Therefore, if you plan on availing the extra data offer, do cross-check with Vodafone's customer care folks.

Also, another reported development is the fact that Vodafone would also start offering comparatively longer validity on existing data plans. However, exact details regarding this offering are not available at this point in time.

In Vodafone-related developments, the British telecom giant is now said to be switching gears and moving towards management of unmanned aerial vehicles in Europe. For this, Vodafone would use its wireless networks, which it claims to be superior. Click here to find out more about this development.

[Source: TelecomTalk].