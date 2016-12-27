With free voice calling having become the norm among Indian telcos after the entry of Reliance Jio, incumbent service providers are now engaged in a tariff war about providing unlimited voice calls for free to their subscribers. The latest to join this battle is Vodafone, an operator criticised by mobile users for its high tariff rates.

Now, Vodafone's much-awaited free voice calls plan is live. According to a message sent by the company, this offer lets its prepaid subscribers enjoy free voice calls to other Vodafone numbers across India for free on a recharge of Rs 148.

This offer is now live in the Karnataka telecom circle of Vodafone, and upon recharging for Rs 148, prepaid users will be able to make unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls, while also getting 300MB 4G data and 50 MB 3G data (applicable to non-4G smartphone users). The validity period of this offer is 28 days.

However, the Rs 148 tariff plan does not come with any talktime. You will only be given free Vodafone to Vodafone calls along with limited data for 28 days. If you are on roaming, you will not be charged for incoming calls during this period of time.

Vodafone could announce new custom tariff plans applicable to select circles as part of the New Year festive season offers. Also, other incumbent telcos such as Airtel and Idea Cellular are also offering free unlimited voice calls to their prepaid subscribers across India in a bid to retain user base.