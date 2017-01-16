Continuing its 4G offerings, in a bid to counter Reliance Jio, Vodafone has now launched 4G LTE services in its Trichy circle. The USP of this offering is that subscribers can enjoy 22GB 4G data for a comparatively low price.

Vodafone's latest 4G offer in Trichy also lets subscribers avail 22 GB data for Rs 999. The minimum recharge pack to avail 4G data is Rs 8, which offers 30MB data.

The Rs 999 recharge offer for 22 GB looks promising since users would have a large volume of data available at their disposal.

The company is also said to be offering free upgrade to 4G via a free SIM containing 2GB data.

In related developments, the company recently launched a new Super Hour offer that entails free voice and data on hourly basis for customised tariffs and recharges. The Vodafone Super Hour initiative is applicable to prepaid subscribers across the country. The new 'hourly' tariff has already come into existence.

Under the Super Hour offer, Vodafone prepaid users can avail customised Super Hour recharges beginning from as low Rs 7. It promises free voice calls for one hour post recharge. Internet packs under this scheme start from Rs 16, and let customers use unlimited 3G/4G internet for one hour after the recharge is done.

[Source: Telecom Talk].