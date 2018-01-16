Smartphone companies running their exclusive online stores is not a new thing in India.

Brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi have been selling their smartphones and accessories on their own online stores, apart from selling them on their partner e-commerce sites like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com for quite some time. And, now Vivo has gone ahead and announced the launch of its own online store in the country on Tuesday.

The new Vivo E-Store will sell a range of Vivo smartphones and accessories, and in celebration of this, the Chinese company has also announced an introductory offer called "Launch Carnival" which has a host of exciting deals on select Vivo smartphones, special coupons and screen replacement offer on a range of smartphones.

To begin with, the Vivo 'Launch Carnival' offer will be held from January 16 to January 18. Vivo has announced that during the offer period, customers will get discount coupons of flat Rs 2,000 on select Vivo smartphones. Additionally, customers will get 12-month No-cost EMI and a one-time screen replacement guarantee on the Vivo V7 and V7+ smartphones.

As part of the Vivo Launch Carnival offer, the Vivo Y66, Vivo V5 and the Vivo V5Plus are available with a flat Rs 2,000 off coupon which you can apply on checkout.

Note: The coupon can be availed by logging in or creating a new Vivo account. It is applicable only on purchase of Vivo Y66, Vivo V5 and the Vivo V5Plus and only once per customer.

The three smartphones have already been listed at discounted prices on the E-Store. The Vivo Y66 is listed at Rs 12,990 (down from Rs 13,990), Vivo V5 is priced at Rs 16,990 (down from Rs 17,980) and the Vivo V5Plus is available at Rs 19,990 (down from its MRP Rs 25,990). After applying the Rs 2,000 off coupon the Vivo Y66 will come down to Rs 10,990, Vivo V5 at Rs 14,990 and Vivo V5Plus will be Rs 17,990.

Likewise, there are discounts on other Vivo smartphones as well. The Vivo V5s has been listed for Rs 15,990 (down from Rs 18,990), Vivo Y55s at Rs 11,990 (down from Rs 12,490), Vivo Y69 at Rs 13,990 (down from Rs 14,990) and the cheapest of the lot, Vivo Y53 at Rs 8,990 (down from Rs 9,990). However, there are no special coupons for these phones.

Vivo has also partnered with BookMyShow to offer movie vouchers worth Rs 500 for couples with every purchase. There's also a lucky draw where 10 lucky customers will get a chance to win premium Bluetooth speakers worth Rs 2,999.

Apart from that, the Vivo E-Store is offering free delivery on all orders above Rs 500 across the country along with 15-day free replacement warranty and multiple payment methods and cash-on-deliver (COD) option. Vivo E-Store presently delivers to more than 10,000 pin codes covering most of the serviceable areas in the country.

Meanwhile, Vivo is also planning to launch its brand merchandise (t-shirts, bags etc) on the online platform. The company also says that it will soon launch an E-store app with features like augmented reality with Live Chat option to help customers make the right purchase decisions.

"We are excited to announce another unique initiative to provide a superior experience to our valuable customers. With the new E-store, Vivo's innovative and stylish range of smartphones will be available to our customers across the country with special launch offers. Vivo's strategy of launching an E-store is an affirmation of the Indian market maturing in terms of internet penetration, payment & fulfilment infrastructure, thus representing a huge growth potential," said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India on the launch of the Vivo India E-store.