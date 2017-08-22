Vivekam, the Telugu version of superstar Ajith Kumar's Tamil film Vivegam, is set to release in the theatres on August 24 and it will become a big hit at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

Ajith is one of the most popular Tamil actors of his generation in the Telugu speaking states, where he has a decent fan following. His previous movies were dubbed and released in Telugu and they have done a decent business in AP/T box office. Now, the actor is gearing up to dazzle the screens in the Telugu speaking states with his next outing Vivekam, which is directed by Siva of Veeram and Vedalam.

Vivekam features Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead. She is one of most sought-after actresses in Tollywood and she enjoys a huge fan following in the Telugu speaking states. Her presence in the film will surely drive huge crowds to theatres. Vivek Oberoi, who earned some fans in Telugu states with Rakta Charitra series, is another plus point for the film's business.

Vivekam has five songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander and these tracks have struck a chord with Telugu audiences. The jukebox got 109,566 views on YouTube channel of Sony Music India. The soundtracks have obviously made the film goers look forward to the release.

The movie's posters, teaser and trailer have garnered a good response and generated a lot of hype. The teaser has gone on to set a record by crossing 1 million views on the YouTube channel of Sony Music. It has got 1,128,972 views, which is a record number for the teaser of a dubbed movie.

In the past, the Telugu version of Ajith's films used to be released in the theatres two weeks after the original version hit the screens. But Vivekam is being released on the same day in Tamil and Telugu versions. The same date will definitely make a big difference at the box office.

Above all these reasons, there is no big ticket Telugu movie to compete with Vivekam this weekend. The Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal starrer will grace over 300 screens across both the states.

After considering all these aspects, one cannot deny the fact that Vivekam will be the biggest opener and highest grossing film for Ajith Kumar at the AP/T box office. What is your take on its collection in the Telugu speaking states? Share your views in the comment box below.

