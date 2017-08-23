After a gap of close to two years, Ajith has returned to the silver screen with Vivegam. He has collaborated with Siruthai Siva for the third time after being part of successful outings like Veeram and Vedalam. The film has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead while Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi plays a key role.

Kamal Haasan's second daughter Akshara Haasan is making her Tamil debut with Vivegam, which is one of the major attractions of the film. The film has Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing. Also, Anirudh Ravichander's music is another advantage to the project as three songs -- Surviva, Thalai Viduthalai and Kadhalaada, have turned out to be chartbusters.

Story:

Vivegam is an international spy thriller in which Ajith plays an army man. He and his gang of friends that include Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan are on a secret mission in Europe. Kajal Aggarwal plays Ajith's wife in the flick. However, the story takes a twist when the hero is forced to fight alone to protect his motherland. The challenges he faces and how he accomplishes his goal form the crux of the story.

Pre-release Buzz

The trailer and the teasers have doubled the hype around Vivegam. The videos have promised the audience to treat them with some power-packed extravaganza predominantly set in a foreign land. The advance booking got an earth-shattering response and the film is expected to set the box office on fire.

Reviews:

Vivegam will release in India on Thursday, 24 August, while it will hit the screens a day before in some foreign countries. Below, we bring to you the viewer's response to the Ajith-starrer:

The first show is yet to be begin. Stay tuned for this page for the latest updates