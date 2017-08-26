Thala Ajith's latest Tamil spy thriller Vivegam had a stupendous opening at the worldwide box office on Thursday, August 24 due to the hype around the directorial venture of Siva. However, the movie has opened to mixed response from the audience in Kerala and it has slightly affected its business at Kerala box office.

Latest reports suggest that the movie has witnessed a drop in the collection at the box office on day two owing to mixed response from the viewers, who claim the film is filled only with action sequences.

According to trade analysts, Vivegam is estimated to have earned Rs 1.70 crore on the second day at the box office in Kerala. While the film earned Rs 12.17 lakh from 57 shows on the opening day at the multiplexes in Kochi, it could only make a collection of approximately Rs 4.30 lakh on the second day from 27 shows with just 42 percent theatre occupancy. The

The two-day total collection of the film is Rs 16.48 lakh from six multiplexes in the city.

Meanwhile, Tomichan Mulakkupadam, who has distributed the Ajith-starrer in Kerala, has confirmed that Vivegam earned Rs 2.87 crore on the first day of theatrical run from 1,288 shows with second biggest show count from 309 screens in Kerala after Baahubali 2 that had 1370 shows on its first day.

Nevertheless, the Ajith-starrer has become the biggest opening day Tamil grosser in Kerala in 2017 as Suriya's Singam 3 and Vijay's Bairavaa could earn only Rs 2.31 crore and Rs 2.16 crore, respectively. But Vivegam has failed to break the first day collection record of Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (Rs 6.27 crore), Rajinikanth's Kabali (Rs 4.27 crore) and 2.31cr and Vikram's I (Rs 3.19 crore) at the Kerala box office.

Considering the dull response from the Kerala audience, Vivegam is unlikely to perform well in the coming days, especially in a time when four big budget movies — Velipadinte Pusthakam, Adam Joan, Pullikkaran Staraa and Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela —are set to hit the screens as Onam releases on August 31 and September 1.