Ajith's Vivegam is off to a phenomenal opening at the worldwide box office. The movie, which was released on Thursday, August 24, has been overwhelmingly received by the cine-goers.

Thala Ajith fans celebrate Vivegam movie release | Funny Mistakes in Vivegam

The movie has been released in over 700 screens and enjoyed almost cent percent occupancy rates in prime centres, while attracting over 70-85 percent occupancy rates in smaller centres. This has helped Vivegam to set the box office on fire on the first day.

The advance booking had given an indication of the film's grand opening as there was huge demand for the movie tickets. In Chennai and Chengalpet, the multiplexes, which almost dedicated all its screens for Vivegam, have sold tickets like never before.

The atmosphere in the business circle was similar to the Rajinikanth movies, the industry insiders say.

The solo release has turned out to be a big advantage for Vivegam to get the earth-shattering opening. The trade experts say that the rise in the ticket price following the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) has turned out to be a blessing for the Ajith starrer.

The early estimations coming from the trade experts say that Vivegam has minted over Rs 18 crore from Tamil Nadu and the worldwide collections is expected to be around Rs 30 crore. Please note that these are estimated numbers and the final figures might vary.

The film has been received well in the overseas centres like Malayasia and US.

The trade experts are now predicting Vivegam to make record-breaking collections in the next few days considering the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday weekend.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller, written and directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi playing the role of a villain and Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead. Akshara Haasan will be seen in an extended cameo.

The film has been released in Telugu with the title Vivekam and both the versions have opened to fairly positive reviews.