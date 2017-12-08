Vishal's entry to the RK Nagar by-poll is no less than a thriller! After throwing his hat into the ring in the last minute, he was part of a big drama that was full of twists and turns. Finally, the Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam and the President of the Producers' Council is out of the byelection for the seat which is vacant since the death of late J Jayalalithaa.

The Avan Ivan actor's nomination papers were rejected on the grounds by the Returning Officer for forging the signs of two proposers. Upon rejection, the actor tried to convince the officer by producing an audio of the purported telephonic conversation between Vishal and the man, who was allegedly threatened by some supporters of AIADMK candidate E Madhusudanan.

It was reportedly heard that some supporters of Madhusudanan had threatened their family members to file a complaint stating that their signatures were forged.

After producing the clip, Vishal came out happily stating that the Returning Officer had accepted his application, but his happiness was short-lived as his papers were rejected again.

Vishal was upset by the development and tweeted, "Democracy at its lowest low !! Disheartening to hear that the nomination made by me was initially accepted & later when I left, has been announced as invalid. #PoliticalGame. [sic]" He had also tried reporting the developments happening in RK Nagar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind on Twitter.

He posted, "To the people, I look upto, Hon @narendramodi & Hon @rashtrapatibhvn I am Vishal,I hope u r aware of wats happening in the RK Nagar Election process in Chennai. My nomination was accepted & later rejected. Totally unfair. I bring this to your notice & I hope justice prevails. [sic]"

A day later, Vishal fought back and took the issue to Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni seeking a review. He was apparently issued a short notice to produce the two people, who complained about the forged signatures in the nomination papers filed by Vishal.

Unfortunately, the two persons are reportedly untraceable. "As time passes by, Dheepan and Sumathi, who proposed my nomination are not traceable. I'm very much worried about their safety & security.... Whether I Win or Lose, Democracy truly Lost !! [sic]" Vishal tweeted last evening.

Vishal's dreams to contest his first assembly election has been shattered.

Every independent nominee, who aspires to contest an election, should have 10 proposers from the constituency where he files the nomination paper, according to the provisions of the Representation of People Act.

The RK Nagar assembly seat is vacant since the death of J Jayalalithaa. E Madhusudanan from AIADMK, N Marudu Ganesh from DMK and AIADMK rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran among others are contesting the by-poll, which will be held on December 21. A total of 145 people filed their nomination papers of which 72 nominations have been accepted, while 73 have been rejected.

The result will be announced on December 24.