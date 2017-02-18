We may not know everything about Virat Kohli, or do we? We do know that he is a batsman-par-excellence. He is among the best batsmen of the decade and can almost be defined as a freak of nature, thanks to his incredible performances on field.

What about his personal life? No, we don't want to dwell much on his relationship with Anushka Sharma, but we want to look at what has been the driving force for Kohli, all these years.

A little bit of following him on Instagram does the trick.

Kohli, 28, who over-passed legendary Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid, earlier this month after recording double centuries in four consecutive cricket series, shared an Instagram post on Saturday, stating about one of his inspirations.

While many may not have heard his name, but Kohli has been driving inspiration from Paramahansa Yogananda, the yoga guru born in 1893.

Virat's Instagram post

I love this book. A must read for all those who are brave enough to let their thoughts and ideologies be challenged. The understanding and implementation of the knowledge in this book will change your whole perspective and life. Believe in the divine and keep marching on doing good deeds ?#onelove#begrateful#helponeanother A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Who is Paramahansa Yogananda

Born in Gorakhpur under the name of Mukunda Lal Ghosh, the yoga guru, who died at the age of 59, was one of the greatest philosophers to be born in India.

He introduced Kriya Yoga (the ancient systems of the physical, holistic and spiritual practices) to millions of practitioners across the western world.

Paramahansa Yogananda passed out from Scottish Church and Serampore College in Kolkata.

One of the greatest spiritual books to ever get published, Yogananda's life story has been documented in the Autobiography of a Yogi, which has been translated into 45 languages. It published in 1946.

The book mentions about his encounters with Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Jagdish Chandra Bose, Sir CV Raman and so on.

The late Apple chairman, Steve Jobs, has also mentioned getting inspired from Paramahansa Yogananda.

One of his main aims included witnessing a 'United World' that would combine the best qualities of 'efficient America' and 'spiritual India.'

According to the Time magazine, as many as 20 days after Paramahansa Yogananda's death, not a sight of physical disintegration was visible in his body. Neither his tissues dried up nor was there any odour of decay from his body!