Speculations are rife over a December 12 wedding for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Milan, Italy. Despite both parties unwilling to confirm the most-talked-about event, rumour mills have been working overtime to churn out stories about an imminent marriage.

As it turns out, it has now been revealed that 2011 World Cup heroes Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are the only cricketers to have been invited to the supposed ceremony in Europe. The wedding is expected to be an "intimate affair" with a small guest list, according to "MensXP".

"From cricket fraternity, only Sachin and Yuvraj will be seen, if they make it to the wedding. And of course, Virat's coach Rajkumar Sharma who once taught him. There were others too but they can't make it for the day," a source close to Kohli was quoted as saying by the news portal.

The source added: "Not many people have been invited, as it is a really small function. Just close ones are invited, Virat's childhood friends and few of our family members.

"Everything was decided almost 3-4 months ago. The priest picked up the December wedding and they wanted to keep it low key. Both the families sat together and laid down the plan of how they want to do it."

It was earlier revealed that Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma excused himself from a crucial CK Nayudu U-23 semi-final between his wards, Delhi and Tamil Nadu at Air Force Complex ground in Palam on Friday, December 8.

Pre-wedding celebrations and Mumbai reception party

Kohli and Anushka, apart from their flourishing careers, have been grabbing headlines for their much-publicised relationship. While there had been constant talks about a possible marriage, recent rumours were strengthened when the two left the country earlier this week.

Notably, Kohli also requested rest from the upcoming limited-overs leg of Sri Lanka series, thereby adding fuel to speculations about the marriage.

Anushka, along with her family, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, December 7. According to an "India Today" report, the Bollywood actor left for Switzerland from Mumbai, while the Indian captain started from New Delhi to join his long-time girlfriend.

According to reports, pre-wedding celebrations are slated to begin as early as on Saturday, December 9, in Tuscany (Italy) while a luxurious hotel in Milan has been booked for the wedding.

A wedding reception will also be reportedly hosted by the star couple in Mumbai later this month.