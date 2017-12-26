Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shocked everyone when they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy on December 11. At present, they are in Mumbai and will host a reception for their celeb friends today (December 26).

The couple returned to India on December 19 after their honeymoon in Finland. Anushka looked like every Indian bride in traditional attire in her in-laws' place in Delhi. They hosted an extravagant Delhi reception on December 21.

Now, the Mumbai reception will be something to look forward to.

The wedding reception will start from 8.30 pm onwards today.

It will be held at St Regis hotel in Lower Parel and the function will take place in the spacious Astor Ballroom, which has a seating capacity of 300 guests and is located on level 9 of the hotel.

The extravagant venue has 23 foot-high ceilings and crystal chandeliers. The ballroom has an expansive area of 6,433 square feet, and is divided into three sections, a long hallway, pre-function area, the central ballroom and the Astor Terrace.

It's going to be a grand affair, as many popular Bollywood celebrities will grace the ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan and many big names are expected to be on the guest list, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The guest list will also include Virat's fellow cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.

In their Delhi reception, Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the occasion. In Mumbai, we expect most of the celebrities in attendance. Will Anushka wear another Sabyasachi's creation which will be similar to Deepika's?

Let's wait for sometime and we -- International Business Times India -- will bring you the LIVE Updates of Virushka's wedding reception.