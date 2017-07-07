India cricket team captain Virat Kohli broke the little master Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring most number of ODI centuries while chasing. While Tendulkar scored 17 centuries in 232 innings, Kohli scored 18 ODI tonnes in 102 innings while second batting.

These are the 7 interesting facts you should know about Kohli:

Kohli is nicknamed Chikku by his fellow Indian teammates, definitely a nickname we can't imagine him to have.

2. His first crush is not Anushka Sharma but the gorgeous Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor.

3. This stylish cricketer loves tattoos and got four of them on his body and the Samurai warrior tattoo is his favourite one. "I love tattoos. And mine symbolises who I really am" he told Men's Health.

4. Kohli is found to be one of the most marketable athletes who ranks 13 according to SprtsPro. Also, he is one of the top 10 international well-dressed men according to a 2012 list.

5. Virat was first spotted in 2006 after he scored a total of 90 runs while playing for team Delhi against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy; he was playing this match on the very day his father had died.

6. He made his international debut at the age of 19 after which he broke numerous records. He is also the record holder for being an Indian cricketer making the fastest century i.e. in 52 balls.

7. This hottie is one of the richest cricketers having a net worth of about USD 15 million.