Afghan woman
[Representative Image] An Afghan refugee woman waits with her children to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 3, 2017.REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A captivating photograph of an Afghan woman writing her exam while nursing her baby has gone viral on several social media platforms. In the viral photo, 25-year-old Jahan Taab is seen sitting on the floor of a classroom writing the exam while nursing her two-month-old baby.

The photograph was taken in a private university in Afghanistan's Daykundi province, and has taken the internet by storm.

Yahya Erfan, a lecturer at the university, described the scenario to CNN by saying Taab was writing an entrance exam, known as Kankor exam, for a social science course at Nasirkhosraw Higher Education Institute in Nilli city.

However, her child started crying during the exam. She quickly got up from her desk, went to sit on the floor and started taking care of her baby, but did not stop writing the exam.

Erfan shared the compelling pictures on Facebook and told CNN: "It was amazing and all of the classmates were in admiration of her."

Taab, who is married to a farmer and has three children, cleared the Kankor exam with 152 points and continued her study.

Erfan told local Etilatrooz Daily that he was concerned over how Taab would pursue her dream as she belongs to a "poor family" and may not be able to afford the tuition fees that are around 10,000-12,000 afghani ($143-172).

A British organization called the Afghan Youth Association has set up a GoFundMe page in support of Taab's studies, calling her as a "role model to thousands of other Afghan women who face similar challenges."