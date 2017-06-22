Oru Cinemakkaran, the upcoming Malayalam movie of Vineeth Sreenivasan, has finally received a release date. The directorial venture of Leo Thaddeus has been scheduled to hit the screens as an Eid release on Saturday, June 24.

Watch Oru Cinemakkaran movie teaser

In Oru Cinemakkaran, Vineeth will be seen as an aspiring filmmaker, who dreams of becoming a successful director. Kerala State Film Award-winning actress Rajisha Vijayan plays his love interest Sara, who keeps on supporting him in making his dream come true.

The makers had released the teaser of the movie on the birthday of superstar Mohanlal on May 21. Later, on June 3, its one-minute-52-second trailer also hit social media opening to positive response from audiences.

The movie also stars Vijay Babu, Anusree, Noby, Sasi Kallinga, Renji Panicker, Joy Mathew and Lal in pivotal roles. The other crew of Thomas Panicker's production venture includes cinematographer Sudheer Surendran, editor Ranjan Abraham, music composer Bijibal, costume designer Sameera Saneesh, among many others.

Check Eid releases in Malayalam here:

Box office clash

Oru Cinemakkaran will be locking horns against three other movies at the Kerala box office. Avarude Raavukal, starring Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Vinay Forrt, Aju Varghese and Nedumudi Venu in main roles, will hit the theatres on Friday, June 23.

Meanwhile, Aanandam-fame Roshan Mathew and Prayaga Martin's Viswasapoorvam Mansoor, directed by PT Kunhimohammed, will also be pitted against the Vineeth-starrer.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that Fahadh Faasil's much-delayed project Role Models, helmed by Rafi will also be released on Saturday. However, the makers haven't officially announced the release date of the flick other than clarifying it to be an Eid release.