Mollywood's all-rounder Vineeth Sreenivasan's upcoming movie Aby has been scheduled to hit the theatres on February 23. With the movie's release date approaching, the makers have already started promoting it in different ways.

Watch Paaripparakoo song || Aby trailer

Vineeth plays the title role Aby, an autistic boy who dreams of flying an aeroplane made by himself. Popular airline AirAsia has been announced as the official airline partner of the Malayalam movie. "We're proud to be the official airline partner of ABY - Malayalam movie, the story about a young man with a big dream - a dream to fly...AirAsia supports everyone's dream to fly! [sic]," reads the Facebook post of the airline company.

As part of the movie's promotions, AirAsia will have special "Aby offers" and will begin the campaign with "Fly Like Aby". They also have plans to offer free foreign trips to viewers of Vineeth's movie. Aby has now followed the promotional strategies of superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster movie Kabali. Upon the release of the big-budget entertainer, the company had even arranged special flights liveried with the movie posters flying from Bengaluru to Chennai for fans to watch the first-day-first-show of the action thriller.

Apart from this, the marketing team of Aby has also installed a 3D hoarding near Vytilla in Ernakulam which has already caught the attention of the natives. The photos and video of the unique board with a 25" aeroplane model have started doing the rounds on social media since Wednesday, February 15.

From the trailer and song, which have impressed the netizens, Aby is expected to be the most challenging character ever done by Vineeth. The Srikant Murali-directorial also stars Aju Varghese, Suraj Venjarumoodu, Sudheer Karamana, Mareena Michael and Hareesh Peradi in significant roles.