Villain, the most anticipated Malayalam movie of actor Mohanlal, is all set to hit the theatres in many parts of India on Friday, October 27. The fans of the superstar have been eagerly waiting to watch the big-budget entertainer on-screen due to which the makers have organised a record number of fan shows all over Kerala on the opening day.

CONFIRMED: Mohanlal's Villain to have fan show at 7 am in Bengaluru!

Unlike other Malayalam movies, reviews of Villain have started surfacing online a day before its theatrical release. Two Tamil directors, Mysskin and Linguswamy, who have already seen the film are impressed with B Unnikrishnan's directorial venture, raising a lot of expectations from the film.

Unnikrishnan has shared a message sent by Thupparivaalan director Mysskin on the Mohanlal-starrer on Facebook.

"Villian..an emotional thriller..majestically performed by the great veteran Actor Mohanlal...mature performances from Manju warrier,Vishal and other actors..a perfectly designed movie from Director Unnikrishnan..congrats to the Team and the Crew.. [sic]."

Also read: Mohanlal's Villain to speak Hindi; Its dubbing rights fetches THIS record amount!

Director N Linguswamy of Paiyaa-fame took to Twitter to express his opinion of the multi-starrer emotional thriller.

#Villain is a well made film. Happy as my hero is debuting in Kerala as Villian. Bst wishes to @Mohanlal sir @unnikrishnanb @ihansika & team [sic]," he tweeted.

Produced by Rockline Venkatesh, Villain has an ensemble cast, including Tamil stars Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Telugu actors Srikanth and Raashi Khanna, who are making their acting debut in Malayalam. Manju Warrier, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose and Idavela Babu are also part of the thriller, in which Mohanlal portrays the character Mathew Manjooran, a retired police officer.

Also read: Villain sets pre-release business records

Talking about Mohanlal's performance, Unnikrishnan had recently said: "Mohanlal has acted in my four movies and I can undoubtedly claim that this is his best performance so far in my films. The way he portrayed the character Mathew Manjooran is a class act and truly international [translated from Malayalam]."

The filmmaker has also requested the audience to watch Villain without prejudice and promises that it will thrill and entertain the viewers. Meanwhile, the Telugu and Tamil versions of the film are expected to hit the theatres in November.

Here's Unnikrishnan's video:

-