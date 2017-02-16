Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup was on Thursday appointed as the High Commissioner of India to Canada.

Swarup, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1986, has served in Turkey, the United States, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Japan in various Indian diplomatic missions.

In April 2015, he was appointed as the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Swarup is best known as the author of the novel Q & A, which was adapted in film as Slumdog Millionaire, the winner of Best Film for the year 2009 at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Awards.