Ilayathalapathy Vijay's latest action thriller Mersal, released on October 18, has been performing extremely well at the worldwide box office and is expected to cross Rs 100-crore mark by Saturday, October 21.

After emerging as the second top opening day grosser at the Kerala box office, the Vijay-starrer had a decent run on the second day as well. According to trade analysts, the Atlee directorial earned Rs 6.11 crore gross on first day breaking all the previous records of Vijay movies.

On the second day, Mersal grossed Rs 2.2 crore from across the state taking the total to Rs 8.31 crore at the Kerala box office alone.

Top opening-day grossers

Baahubali: The Conclusion, with a record collection of Rs 6.27 crore, still remains on the top spot among the highest first day grossing movies in the state. Now, with Mersal in the second position, Mammootty's The Great Father (Rs 4.31 crore), Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam (Rs 3.72 crore and Dulquer Salmaan's Solo (Rs 3.45 crore) follow the Vijay starrer among the highest opening day earners in Kerala.

Vijay's other top first day grossers in Kerala are: Theri (Rs 3.16 crore), Jilla (Rs 2.60 crore), Kaththi (Rs 2.28 crore) and Bairavaa (Rs 2.16 crore).

Top second-day grossers

While Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 12.68 crore within two days from Kerala, it is followed by Mersal (Rs 8.31 crore), Mohanlal's Pulimurugan (Rs 8.10 crore), Rajinikanth's Kabali (Rs 7.29 crore) and Mammootty's The Great Father (Rs 7.21 crore).

Mersal at Kochi multiplexes

In Kochi multiplexes, Mersal has been witnessing a drop. The movie, which collected Rs 9.94 lakh (35 shows) and Rs 7.78 lakh (30 shows) on the first two days respectively, could collect only Rs 6.68 lakh with an average theatre occupancy of 77.61 percent on the third day. However, compared to the first two days, the movie only had 25 shows, out of which 14 were houseful. The total three-day collection of the movie is now said to be Rs 24.40 lakh from the five multiplexes alone in the city.

Mersal at Aries Plex

After earning Rs 10.26 lakh gross from nine shows at Aries Plex in Thiruvananthapuram, Mersal slightly had a drop on the second day with Rs 4.81 lakh gross collection from just four shows with an occupancy of 77.12 percent. The two-day collection of Vijay-starrer from the Aries Plex now stands at Rs 15.08 lakh.

Mersal is expected to perform well during the opening weekend across the state as it has been getting a positive response from the viewers.