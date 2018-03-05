Here is good news for fans of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is celebrating her birthday on Monday, March 5. The actress will romance superstar Vijay in director AR Murugadoss' next movie, tentatively known as Thalapathy62.

Kalanithi Maran is producing Vijay62 under his banner Sun Pictures. The producer took to the Twitter page of his banner to make the announcement about casting Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for the film.

He tweeted: ".@varusarath will be acting for the first time in Thalapathy Vijay's Movie. #Thalapathy62WithSunPictures

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who turned 33 on Monday, is all thrilled to work with Vijay and AR Murugadoss in Thalapathy62.

The elated actress tweeted: "Yes it's the best birthday gift I can ask for.. it's official I'm joining the cast of #thalapathy62... sooperrrr excited to be working with @actorvijay sir and @ARMurugadoss sir.. looking forward to it..!!"

Varalaxmi, who is fondly known as Varu Sarathkumar, was grateful to Kalanithi Maran for making this announcement on her birthday.

The actress tweeted, "Thank u @sunpictures for announcing this on my birthday sooperrrrrr excited..!!! #thalapathy62 @ARMurugadoss sir @actorvijay sir."

The makers have not revealed the details of the role Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play in the film. If we are to go by reports, Vijay62 has three baddies and the actress will be playing one of them, while Radha Ravi and Pala Karuppiah will essay the roles of the other two villains. The movie features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead opposite Vijay.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is currently the busiest actress in the Tamil film industry, with the most number of Tamil movies in hand.

She has Thalapathy62, Sandai Kozhi 2, Mr Chandramouli, Echarikkai, Neeya 2, Paambhan, Kanni Raasi and Shakthi in her kitty.