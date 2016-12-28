Indian Sports Minister Vijay Goel expressed disappointment with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for appointing Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as Life Presidents, despite the fact that both of them face criminal and corruption charges against them.

Suresh Kalmadi served as president of the IOA from 1996 to 2011, and was then jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, following which Abhay Chautala became the president. He held the post from December 2012 to February 2014, before the International Olympic Committee suspended the IOA for fielding charge-sheeted candidates at the elections.

Goel said that their appointment shocked everyone and that it was unacceptable.

"We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents of IOA. This is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges," the Times of India quoted Goel as saying.

Tarlochan Singh, the vice president of the IOA, said that they do not need anyone's approval to appoint a person as their Life President and that the decision to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala was a unanimous one.

"IOA General Body does not need any clearance from anybody to appoint any person a life president or patron. It was within the rights of the IOA. Moreover, all the past presidents have been made Life Presidents or Patrons," he said, according to the publication. "It was a unanimous decision of the General House of the IOA. A life president is an honorary post. It has no office, no power and does not involve in the day-to-day functioning of the IOA. I don't see any problem in this decision."

Goel also stated that they will take appropriate action after they get the official report from the Indian Olympic Association.

"Our government is committed to good governance and transparency in sports. Sports is for public good and sports governance is a public function. Therefore, it is governed by public law. Nothing is bigger than the government," he said. "The government will see how and when there will be interference, so that these people against whom criminal and corruption cases are pending are not associated with sports. We will take steps which are necessary."