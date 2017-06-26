Sun Pictures, which has not been actively producing movies for over five years now, will be back into the business soon. Well, it is getting ready to bankroll Ilayathalapathy's 62nd film to be directed by AR Murugadoss.

Rumours are rife that AR Murugadoss is joining hands with Vijay for yet another commercial entertainer. The movie will begin once the actor wraps up his upcoming flick Mersal, written and directed by Atlee Kumar.

A formal announcement on the project is likely to be made in July and the shooting will reportedly commence in October. The cast and crew along with other details will be revealed in the months to come.

AR Murugadoss had earlier worked with Vijay for two blockbusters like Thuppakki and Kaththi.

Coming to Sun Pictures, it is owned by politician Kalanidhii Maran. Ever since their DMK lost power, the production studio has kept itself away from producing movies.

AR Murugadoss' Spyder

AR Murugadoss is currently busy with Spyder. The bilingual movie marks the debut of Mahesh Babu in Tamil. It is an action thriller in which Rakul Preet Singh is playing the female lead. The shooting of the movie is almost completed except for the two tracks.

Spyder was supposed to hit the screens in June but has been rescheduled to September. The trailer and the audio will be unveiled in the next two months.

Mersal

On the other hand, the first look along with the title of Atlee's new film was announced this week. The movie has Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen as the female leads.

Vijay will be seen in triple role in Mersal, which will hit the screens during Deepavali festival.