Vigil held for six people killed in Quebec City mosque shooting

A vigil was held on 30 January after six people were shot dead at a Quebec City mosque. A French-Canadian student named as Alexandre Bissonnette is being held as the sole suspect. Bissonette, who is in his 20s and from Quebec,made a brief appearance in court. Prosecutors said all of the evidence was not yet ready and Bissonnette is set to appear again on Feb. 21. Police declined to discuss possible motives for the shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it ‘a terrorist attack’. Among the six men killed were a butcher, a university professor, a pharmacist and an accountant.