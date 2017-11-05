At least 27 people were confirmed dead on Sunday after a powerful typhoon hit central and southern Vietnam. The major storm has pummelled several regions of the country just days before the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders.

Typhoon Damrey made landfall on Saturday with winds of up to 90 km/h (56 mph). Reports state that more than 40,000 homes have been damaged due to the storm, which knocked down electricity poles in many of the regions. Damrey is the 12th major storm to hit the country this year.

The Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention said 27 people have been confirmed dead, and an additional 22 people are still missing. The organisation also said that nearly 626 houses have collapsed entirely and that more than 30,000 people have been evacuated from the affected region, according to Reuters reports.

Reports state that the city of Nha Trang saw the heaviest impact of the typhoon. Nha Trang is nearly 500 km (310 miles) south of the coastal city of Danang, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is scheduled to take place this week.

Danang has also suffered some damage, and the authorities in the region resorted to calling out to citizens to help clean up the region.

The city is set to host United States President Donald Trump from November 10, and other leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and counterparts from other APEC members.

The Vietnamese government on Saturday said that more than 40,000 hectares of crops had been damaged because of the typhoon, including sugar cane, rice fields and rubber plantations.