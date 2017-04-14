The US military has released a video showing the mother of all bombs strike in Afghanistan. The GBU-43 bomb used is the second largest non-nuclear bomb available to the US Forces.It is the first time the bomb is used in conflict by the military since its development in 2003. It was dropped on an Isis cave complex in Afghanistan, killing dozens of militants.
Video shows mother of all bombs strike in Afghanistan
- April 14, 2017 17:55 IST
