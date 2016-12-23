- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Video shows Berlin Christmas market attack suspect pledging allegiance to Isis
The clip, released by Islamic State (Isis) through agency al-Amaq, purportedly shows Berlin Christmas market attack suspect Anis Amri pledging allegiance to the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Amri was killed by Italian police on 23 December in Milan. He is suspected of driving a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin on 19 December, killing 12 people.
