A video of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravindra Bawanthade kissing a woman in a moving bus in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district has gone viral on social media. The woman has also filed a police complaint against the BJP leader, who is currently absconding.

The woman filed the case after a video showing the BJP leader and the woman in a compromising position was captured by the CCTV camera inside the bus and went viral on social media. Bawanthade can be seen forcing himself upon the woman amid other passengers.

The woman approached police and told them that Bawanthade had promised to marry her and get her a job. The BJP leader is absconding since the complaint was registered against him.

Police are currently looking for Bawanthade.