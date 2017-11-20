Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 will kick-off in a few hours. The annual event will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China, on Monday, November 20.

A total of 40 models will be walking the ramp this year. Among them, four are Chinese natives, namely Estelle Chen, Sui He, Liu Wen and Xin Xie.

Here is what we know about the four Asian angels

Liu Wen

The 29-year-old Chinese fashion model was born in Hunan Province of China. She began her modelling career by entering the New Silk Road World Model Contest in 2005. She is the first East Asian model to walk the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Liu Wen captured the attention of International fashion designers by modelling for Karl Lagerfeld and Viktor and Rolf. During her modelling career, she walked the runway for popular brands, such as Burberry, Chanel, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Diesel and Alexander Wang.

Sui He

Borin in Zhejiang province of China, the 28-year-old Chinese model became a part of the fashion world when she was 17 years old. After winning a Chinese modelling contest, she walked the runway for several popular brands.

Sui He rose to fame by walking the runway for Ralph Lauren and Vivienne Tam in 2011. She is walking the runway of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since 2011 and she is the second model of Asian heritage after Liu Wen.

Estelle Chen

The 20-year-old French model of Chinese descent began her journey to the world of fashion through the Elite Model Look contestant in 2013. She rose to fame by walking the runway for popular brands, such as Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu, during the fall/winter fashion weeks of 2015.

In 2016, Estelle Chen walked the runway for Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, Michael Kors and Victoria Beckham among other brands. She will be walking the runway at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year.

Xin Xie

The Chinese model with brown eyes and black hair is walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time. Earlier this year, she was featured in the editorial of Elle China, Grazia China and Harper's Bazaar China.