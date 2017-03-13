Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk sets the temperature high on the internet with some really sultry pictures. The 28-year-old model took to Instagram to share her bare-chested photographs on Saturday.

In one picture, the model went topless while posing with her hands covering her breasts as she clicked the snap in her bathroom. While donning a nude thong, the blonde beauty posed in front of the mirror. She is seen wearing lipstick of dark plum colour as she has captioned it, "Courtney ❤ vibes".

In another shot, the Swedish model flaunted her incredible figure while donning a pair of tiny lacy briefs. Standing barefoot in front of some windows, the catwalk queen shared bare back to the camera. She captioned it, "Saturday mornings like this."

Elsa Hosk's sizzling social media updates get hearts racing of her over 3 million followers. Her followers could not stop themselves praising the model all over.

One follower commented, "SOOOOOO PRETTY."

Another one said, "Gorgeousssss!!"

"You kill with your beauty," a fan could not stop gushing about it. One of her admirers commented, "Love everything about this picture; thanks for inspiring!"

Her Instagram feed must be full of comments like "Hot", "Perfection", "Sexy" and much more like these.

Since 2011, she has walked the ramp with Victoria's Secret show and received her angel status in 2015.

Check out model Elsa Hosk's stunning photos below.

