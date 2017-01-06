The year 2017 has started on a sad note for Bollywood. Hindi film industry's veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday morning. He was 66.

Also Read: Check out rare and unseen photos of the veteran actor Om Puri

The legendary actor died of a heart attack early Friday. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was the first person to confirm the news on Twitter. "Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP."

Prime Minister Narendra also paid tribute to the legendary actor on Twitter. "The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films," the official account of the PMO India tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra: The end of an era .... The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri

Akshay Kumar: Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films...heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIP

Sushant Singh Rajput: You were one of the finest we had. RIP Ompuri

Kamal Haasan: So long Omji. Prided myself on being his friend peer & admirer. Who dare say my Om Puri is no more ? He lives through his work.

Arjun Rampal: Dear Omji,my friend and co actor in so many films.Such wonderful memories and stories he made and shared.Will miss u.Very sad,too soon #RIP

Karan Johar: Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist....

Anupam Kher: Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can't believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. I have known #OmPuri for d last 43yrs. For me he'll always b a great actor, a kind & generous man. And that is how world shud remember him.

Varun Dhawan: Had meet #OmPuri sir a couple of months back only and had an amazing conversation.Saddened by his sudden demise. Rip #OmPuri ji.

Abhishek Bachchan: Very sad to hear of the passing of Om Puri ji. Have worked with him on many films. He was an immense talent. But more than that, he was a very caring and loving co-actor. I learnt a lot from him. Rest in peace Om ji. I will miss you.

Paresh Rawal: Have nothing but love n respect for you Om ji... RIP .

Shoojit Sircar: RIP Om puri .. interactions with you were always full of life.. you were one of the finest artist we are proud of..

Madhur Bhandarkar: Shocked to know that the immensely talented actor #OmPuri passed away. Big loss to our film industry. RIP

Kamaal R Khan: I m shocked to hear sad demise of Actor OM PURI JI. My heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray to Almighty may his soul Rest in peace.

Sushant Singh: Devasted, just spoke to him last evening and today he is gone.. just like that ... OM PURI JI.. R.I.P

Boman Irani: RIP Om Puri. We have lost one of our finest. A talent, A Voice, A Spirit. Will miss you Puri Saab.

Mahesh Bhatt: Goodbye Om! A part of me goes with you today. How can I ever forget those passionate nights we spent together talking about cinema & life ?

Riteish Deshmukh: Shocked beyond words to learn that #OmPuri ji is no more. Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. RIP #HugeLoss

Virender Sehwag: Condolences on the passing away of one of our finest ever actors #OmPuri

Mohammad Kaif: My deepest condolences on the passing away of one of the most versatile actors of Indian Cinema , #OmPuri ji

Sajid Khan: R.I.P OM PURI..ardh satya..jaane bhi do yaaro..city of joy.. chachi 420...his versatility and journey as an actor was remarkable...

Raj Babbar: Shocked & deeply saddened to know about Om Puri ji's sudden demise. He was more of a family member, my mentor. I'll miss him forever. #Rip

Kabir Khan: Omji... I will miss that warm tight hug that you gave me every morning on set. Khudahafiz sir... you were the best!